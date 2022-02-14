Delbert Putman, Sr.

Beaver - Delbert Patrick Putnam, Sr., 63, of Beaver, Ohio passed away Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, at Mt. Caramel East Hospital in Columbus.
He was born Sept. 7, 1958, in Parkersburg, West Virginia to the late Dareld and Dora Barker Putnam.
In May of 1983, he was united in marriage to Teresa Bryant Putnam who survives. Also surviving are sons, Delbert "Tinker" Putnam Jr. and family, and David Putnam and family; step-sons, Jason Lamerson and his daughter, Jazzlyn and Josh (Elizabeth) Lamerson and his sons, Gabriel and Malachi; and special to his heart, Lori Russell; brothers, Dareld "Sonny" Putnam Jr., William "Bill" Putnam and Ernie Putnam; sisters, Jeanette Wilson, Rebecca Putnam and Cora "Dude" Putnam; many grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, John Putnam.
Delbert was a construction supervisor and proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corp.
Memorial services will be held from 5 - 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022 at Botkin Hornback Funeral Home in Waverly.
