Delbert Young

Nelsonville - Delbert Dale Young, 89, of Nelsonville, Ohio, passed away May 11, 2023. Delbert was born on June 24, 1933, in Logan, Ohio. He was a USS Porter 800 Veteran who served his country with honor. Delbert owned his own trucking business and worked hard to provide for his family.
Delbert was an avid hunter and fisherman, who loved spending time outdoors. He also enjoyed shooting; and listening to his wife Betty, sing and play the guitar. Delbert attended the Nelsonville Wesleyan Church and was a man of faith.
Delbert is survived by his wife of 67 years, Betty Young; daughters, Christy and Jeff Webb, and Teresa and Randy Hine; sons, David Young, Robert and Angie Young, and Dale Young; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; as well as lifelong friends, Ralph and Mary Brown.
Dale was preceded in death by his parents: mother, Goldie Huddy, stepfather, who raised him, Charles Huddy, and father, Virgil Young; son, Steven Young; sister, Mary Ellen and Maynard Hurd; and McKnight family members, Lee, Bill, Raymond, Doris, Charlotte and Patricia.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM Monday May 15, 2023, at the Warren-Brown Funeral Home, Nelsonville, Ohio with Rev. Mike Thomas officiating. Burial will be in Connett Cemetery, Nelsonville, Ohio.
Calling hours will be observed Sunday, May 14, 2023, from 2 to 6 PM at the funeral home.
Delbert will be deeply missed by his family and friends, but his legacy will live on through the memories he created with them.
