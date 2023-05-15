Delbert Young

Nelsonville - Delbert Dale Young, 89, of Nelsonville, Ohio, passed away May 11, 2023. Delbert was born on June 24, 1933, in Logan, Ohio. He was a USS Porter 800 Veteran who served his country with honor. Delbert owned his own trucking business and worked hard to provide for his family.

To plant a tree in memory of Delbert Young as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recipe of the Day

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.