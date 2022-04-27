Albany - Delia "Dee Dee" Gloeckner, 71, Albany, went to be with her Lord, April 23, 2022,
at Kimes Convalescent Center.
Born July 10, 1950, in Vinton County, she was the daughter of the
late Lewis "Bill" and Viola "Vickie" O'Riley Gloeckner. She was retired
from Ohio University Inn.
She is survived by brothers Jack (Sharon) Gloeckner, and
Dale (Lisa) Gloeckner; granddaughters Brittany Humphrey
and Autumn Preast, and great-grandsons Bowen Preast and Logan Humphrey.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her daughter
Christina Preast and brother Robert Gloeckner, and grandparents.
Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday at 10:30 A.M. at Christ The
King Catholic Church, by Father Mark Moore, at 75 Stewart St. Athens, OH. 45701
Burial will be in Alexander Cemetery. Arrangements are by Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home.
you may sign her register book at bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com Delia Gloeckner
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.