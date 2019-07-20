NEW MARSHFIELD — Delmar R. Taylor Jr., 67, New Marshfield, passed away Friday, July 19, 2019.
He was born Nov. 26, 1951, in Athens, son of the late Delmar Ray and Olive Eileen Pidcock Taylor. He was a 1971 graduate of Alexander High School and the Tri-County Vocational Arc Welding Class. He was a Army Veteran of the Vietnam War serving 1971-1974, he was employed by Rocky Shoes and Boots and a proud donor to many charities.
Delmar is survived by siblings, Beverly (Clyde) Dicken, Carlotta (Brent) Lowery, Myrna (Jerry) Dickerson, Penny (John) Stout, Rachel Proffit, and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Sandra Taylor; a brother, Greg Taylor; and a nephew, Brian Mace.
Services will be Tuesday at 2 p.m. at Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home, with Jimmy Howson officiating. Visitation will be Monday from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in New Marshfield Cemetery, with Military graveside services by Albany VFW Post 9893 and KT Crossen Post 21 American Legion.
You may sign his register book at www.bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com.
