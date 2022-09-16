The Plains - Delores "Dee" J. Beckley, 82, The Plains, Ohio passed away Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at her residence.
Born May 1, 1940 in Coshocton, she was the daughter of the late Ray and Hazel Tidrick. She was a retired First grade and Kindergarten teacher at The Plains Elementary and later at Head Start.
She is survived by her husband of 60 years Gerald "Jerry" L. Beckley; brothers Dan (Nancy) Tidrick, and Don (Janet) Tidrick, brother-in-law Bob (Von) Beckley, sister-in-law Crystal (Kenny) Bussart, children Jerry Alan Beckley (Nikkie), Julie Tipton (Roger), Jenny Beckley-Watson (Russ), Jason Beckley (Julia); grandchildren Christopher (Faith), Hannah (Gavin), Jazmyn, Nicholas (Emma), Jacquelyn, Elizabeth, Joshua, Jeremy, Alyssa, Madison, Mollie, Colin, Ronan, great-grandson Lincoln; many nieces and nephews.
She enjoyed babysitting her grandchildren and spending time with her family, playing cards with her bridge groups, socializing with Red Hatters and other social groups. She was an avid collector of Teddy Bears and Beanie Babies. She enjoyed playing the piano and listening to music.
On October 1, 2022 at 1:00 pm there will be a memorial service at The Plains United Methodist Church, 3 North Plains Rd, The Plains, OH 45780. In lieu of flowers we invite you to make a donation to Ohio Health Hospice-Athens. www.foundation.ohiohealth.com Designation: Athens Hospice
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.