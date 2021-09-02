Cutler - Delores Jean Welch Mayle, 83 of Cutler, passed away on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, at her residence. She was born on Sept. 12, 1937, in Cutler, Ohio to the late Ivan R. and Reva M. Stover Welch.
She was the co-owner of Tom Mayle and Sons Construction in Cutler. She was a member of the Bartlett Bible Baptist Church and enjoyed riding her bike on the beach in Florida.
She is survived by a son, Gregory Mayle of Cutler; a brother, Dallas (Wanda) Welch of Coolville; two sisters, Sharon Matlack of Stewart and Diann (Ralph) Dunfee of Venice, Fl; three grandchildren, Amy, Chris and Clay; eight great-grandchildren, Terrance, T'Lo, Isabella, Zhara, Zavien, Cassius, Eric and Hailey and two great-great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Clayton "Tommy" Mayle; a son, Michael Mayle and two brothers, Dick and Curt Welch.
Services will be held on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. at the Southland Mission Church near Cutler with burial following in the Mt. Hermon Cemetery. Friends may call on the family on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, from 5-7 p.m. at the Stone-Matheney Funeral Home in Chesterhill and one hour prior to the services at the church. The family would like to send out a special thank you to all of Jean's caregivers over the years. To send a note of condolence to the family go to www.matheneyfh.com. Delores Mayle
