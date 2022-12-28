The Plains - Deloris Harris Knight, age 89, of The Plains, died late Wednesday evening, Dec. 21, 2022 at Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus. Born Aug. 28, 1933 in Orbison (Hocking County) she was the daughter of the late Ralph Elsworth Campbell and Grace Viola Wade Campbell.
She was employed Goodyear of Logan, Mt. St. Mary's Hospital, Brooks Shoe Factory and was a longtime resident of Buchtel and The Plains. She was a member of the People's Church of Logan.
Deloris is survived by her daughter, Cathy (Don) Linscott of Athens; her three sons, Bob (Rita) Harris of The Plains, Richard (Robin) Harris of Trimble and James Harris of The Plains; five grandchildren, Donald Linscott, Seth (Brittany) Linscott, Jamie Whitmore, Tanya Harris and Vickie (Brian) Lewis; three step grandchildren, Jake, Dale and Randy Ward; several great grandchildren; and a sister, Beverly Morgan of Nelsonville.
Besides her parents she is preceded in death by her first husband, Solomon R. Harris in 1966; her second husband, Hurcle Price Knight in 2003; a daughter, Teresa Marie Harris; a son, Gary L. Harris; a sister, Clarabelle Edwards; and three brothers, James E., Robert, and John Campbell. Graveside service were conducted Wednesday, Dec. 28th at Greenlawn Cemetery, Nelsonville with Pastor Stanley Strode officiating. Arrangements are with Jagers & sons Funeral Home, Athens. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com. Deloris Knight
