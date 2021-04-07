GLOUSTER – Deloris I. North, 92, of Glouster, passed away Sunday, April 4, 2021, at Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus. Born May 22, 1928 in Dayton, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Margaret DeBolt. She retired from United Technology in Zanesville and was a member of the Glouster Southern Baptist Church. She enjoyed cooking, sewing, watching game shows, and spending time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by two sons, Eddie (Arlene) North of Huber Heights and David (Linda) North of Carbon Hill; two daughters, Dolly (Kenny) Yerian of Glouster and LaVonda (Keith Norris) Lent of Zanesville; 24 grandchildren; 47 great-grandchildren; 35 great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Barbara Post; granddaughter, Lori; five brothers and five sisters.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, April 9, 2021, at the Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville with Pastor Phil Westenbarger officiating. Friends may call at the funeral home on Friday from noon until the time of service. Contributions can be made to Glouster Southern Baptist Church, 76 Spring Street, Glouster, Ohio, 45732. Please follow all CDC guidelines regarding masks and social distancing while attending the services. A message of comfort may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com.
