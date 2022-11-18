Dennis McAllister

Athens - Ray Dennis "Denny" McAllister, age 76 of Canal Winchester and formerly of Athens, passed away Wednesday, November 16th, 2022 at his home with his loving family by his side. He was born August 9, 1946 in Athens to the late Jack and Thelma Hawk McAllister.
Denny was a 1964 graduate of the Plains High School where he played football, baseball, and basketball. He then went on to proudly serve his country in the United States Air Force in the 336th TF SQ. He worked for Columbus & Southern, Ohio Electric, and AEP for nearly 4 decades of dedicated service.
He was a member of Athens Elks Lodge # 973 for 49 years, AMVETS, and the American Legion. Denny enjoyed playing Golf, Shuffleboard, and Euchre, but most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his beloved family where he looked forward to annual birthday dinners.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 53 years, Cynthia Merrill McAllister, devoted children, Dennis (Alison Jones) McAllister, Dana (Jason) McCoy, and Darcy (Jonathan) Stuchell, loving grandchildren, Kerry (Jonathan) Larimer, Ryan (Katelyn) Ervin, , Gus & Max Stuchell, and Brady McAllister, cherished great-grandson, Michael "Mikey" Larimer, and brothers, David (Linda) and Larry (Mary) McAllister. He is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents Jack and Thelma Hawk McAllister, step-mother Leila McAllister, brothers, Charles (Cleo), Richard (Joan), and Robert "Bob" (Hilda) McAllister, and sister Norma (Richard) Rypma.
Service will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, November 29th at Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home with Pastor Gary Alton officiating. Friends may call at the funeral home on Monday from 5 to 8 pm where Elks Lodge #973 will hold services at 8 pm. If desired, memorials may be directed to either Capital City Hospice, c/o The Hope Foundation, 2800 Corporate Exchange Dr., Suite 170, Columbus, OH. 43231 https://www.capitalcityhospice.com/donate/ or the Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st St., Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131 https://www.parkinson.org
