Nelsonville - Denver "Frank" Milliron, JR
Feb. 24, 1935 - Oct. 12, 2021
Frank leaves behind his loving and devoted wife of 67 years, June Milliron; daughter, Kelly (Rick) Kimes; son-in-law, Jim Mowery of Lancaster; 11 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren, whom he found great joy; brother Jimmy; and his friend Roger Burchfield.
Frank was preceded in death by three of his dear children, David, Danny, and Cathy; granddaughter, Diana; three brothers; one sister; and his parents, Rose and Denver Milliron.
Frank retired from Nelsonville-York Schools. He was known for his shuffling dance steps as he hummed and moved his broom down the hallways. He spent his life working from farm, to junkyard, to factory, and to school. He loved caring for his family and his home. He loved talking with his neighbors from around the neighborhood from his front porch. There was always a seat for a passerby, to sit and visit a minute or two. Everyone was greeted with a "How do?"
There was a Memorial Gathering at the Warren-Brown Funeral Home on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. The time of visitation was at 2 p.m. with a Memorial service at 3 p.m.
