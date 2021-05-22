Athens - Diane Lynn Ferguson, 59, of Athens, OH passed away at her home surrounded by her loving family on May 19, 2021. She was born on Aug. 23 1961 in Nelsonville, OH to parents Edith Grace "Norleen" and Paul Powell.
Diane was beloved by her family, friends and coworkers at O'Bleness Hospital where she worked for 33 years. She was a cherished colleague and was known for her excellent skills as a surgical technician, a mentor, a caregiver, a role model, and always provided an element of fun and humor.
She enjoyed cooking, gardening, nice dinners out, especially Mexican, and most of all, going to the beach. Her most treasured time was spent with her family and friends laughing and loving as well as relaxing with a book on the front porch with a glass of white wine. She will be missed dearly but never forgotten.
Diane is survived by her husband of 33 years, James Ferguson of Athens Ohio; her son, Sean (Sarah) Ferguson of Portland, OR ;and her step-children, Ashley (Kelly) Ferguson of Atlanta, GA and Eric Ferguson, of Statesboro, GA; her loving siblings, Connie (Mike) Moritz, Tami (Jerry) Weaver, Mary (Brian) Powell, all of Athens, and Paul (Traci) Powell of McArthur; special friends, Patsy Halbirt and Sandy Allen; as well as many nieces and nephews who loved their Aunt Di.
She was proceeded in death by her parents, Edith Grace and Paul Powell.
The family would like to thank everyone for their prayers and support during this time and the many wonderful stories shared about Diane.
In memory of her, please send donations to the amazing organization https://foundation.ohiohealth.com/ and select the Designation Athens Hospice. Arrangements are By Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home where you may send the family a message of sympathy or sign the online guestbook at www.hughesmoquinfuneralhome.com. Diane Ferguson
