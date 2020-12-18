ATHENS – Dianne Flake, 85 of Athens passed away Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020 at Kimes Convalescent Center, Athens. Born Oct. 19, 1935 in Glouster, she was the daughter of the late Virgil and Pauline Higgins Swart. She was a 1953 graduate of J.T. High School and retired from the City of Bedford, VA. Dianne enjoyed books, music, animals, and children and she never stopped learning.
She is survived by brothers, Rick Swart of Jacksonville, Danny (Emily) Swart of Jacksonville, Steve (Suzanne) Swart of Nelsonville, and Rob (Bernadette) Swart; sister-in-law, Grace Ann Swart of Athens; several nieces and nephews and their families; special friend Michelle Royal; and her cats, Callie and Nala with whom she shared her home and her life.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband and best friend, Leonard G. Flake; her beloved daughter, Lisa Carol Flake; a sister, Kay (Eric) Swart Green; a brother, Rollie Swart; and a sister-in-law, Pat Swart.
Family will receive friends from 2-5 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020 at the Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville. There will be a burial and graveside service held at 1 p.m. on Jan. 4, 2021 in the Mentow Baptist Church Cemetery, Bedford County, VA. Contributions in Dianne’s memory can be made to the Trimble Textbook and Supplies Foundation, c/o Sandy Gyure, PO Box 187, Glouster, Ohio 45732. A message of comfort may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com.
