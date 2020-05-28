GLOUSTER – Diane Sue Knott, 57, of Glouster passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at the Pickering House in Lancaster. She was born March 16, 1963 in Athens. She was the daughter of the late Jerry and Donna Giffin Dixon. She enjoyed working on genealogy and crafting.
She is survived by three sons, Brett Jr., Brian, and Eric Knott and a daughter Jessica Knott all of Glouster; nine grandchildren, Makiah, Jayden, Brylie, Kirsten, Shaylynn, and David Knott, Olivia Fletcher, Dominick and Jaylon Mehl; and two brothers, Jerry Dixon Jr. of Beverly and Mike Dixon of Lancaster.
Besides her parents she was preceded in death by a granddaughter Donna Eileen Knott and the father of her children Brett Knott Sr.
Cremation has taken place and no services will be observed at this time. Contributions may be made to Morrison Funeral Chapel, 6525 S. State Route 78, Glouster, OH 45732 to help with final expenses. A comforting message may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com.
