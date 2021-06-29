Athens - William Richard "Dick" Shaw, age 81, of Athens, died Saturday morning, June 26, 2021 at The Laurels of Athens. Born Oct. 9, 1939 in Athens, he was the son of the late Vernon Shaw and Billie Verity Shaw.
A 1957 graduate of Athens High School, he began his 40 year career at The Athens Messenger in 1963. He served on the Le-Ax Water System board for 50 years, where he was president of the Board for 32 years. He was an Athens Township Trustee for 23 years and served for 10 years as President of the Ohio Township Trustees Association. He also was on the Board of Directors of the Athens County Fair Board for 12 years. Dick was always involved in many activities in Athens County. Many remember him as "Uncle Sam" during the 4th of July Parades, and the "Easter Bunny" and "Santa Claus".
Dick is survived by his daughter, Julia (Duane) Shaw Moon of The Plains; his son, Todd (Cheryl) Shaw of Kernersville, NC; six grandchildren, Denika (Clint Thompson) Moon of Lancaster, Ky Moon of The Plains, Makynna (Trey Keiffer) Moon of The Plains, Caleb Moon of The Plains, Michaela Shaw and her fiancé, Cody Hunt of Mooresville, NC and Tyler Shaw of Kernersville, NC; two great-grandchildren, Rory & Chyler Thompson; two sisters, Judy Radford of New Marshfield and Peg Storts of Albany; a sister-in-law, Joy Shaw of Illinois; a brother-in-law, Richard Bean of Athens; many nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife of 45 years, Sandy James Shaw, who passed away Nov. 23, 2020; a sister, Shirley Bean; a brother, James Shaw; and a brother-in-law, Larry Radford.
Friends and family may call Wednesday 2-4 p.m. at Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens. A private family graveside service will be held at West Union St. Cemetery, Athens. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Athens County Fair Board, c/o Ben Abfall. P.O. Box 669, Athens, OH 45701. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com. Dick Shaw
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.