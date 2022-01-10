Millfield - Dixie L. Schneider, 85, of Millfield, passed away Friday, Jan. 8, 2022 at her residence.
Born Aug. 22, 1937, at St. Ann's Hospital in Columbus, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Harold Hughes and Ella Briggs (John).
She was a homemaker for many years, babysitting for grandsons, Andrew, Christopher, and Matthew Orr.
She received her GED in 1986 and attended Hocking Technical College and graduated from Columbus State Community College, in 1993 after studying nutrition.
She is survived by sons, Gary (Nancy) Orr, Jerry (Carolyn) Orr; brother, John (Sherry) Briggs as well as many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents ,Harold Hughes and Ella Briggs (John), she was preceded in death by her sister, Dottie (Jerry) Stanley; brother, George (Gail)Hoppes; sons, James (Lori) Orr and Kenny Orr.
The family would like to thank all the caregivers, friends and neighbors, including Janet Davis, Deana Davis, Julie Veach and Lois Phillips.
Services will be at Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home 168 Morris Ave, Athens, OH 45701 with Gary Alton officiating on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022 at 1 p.m.
Burial will be in Hilltop Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
You may send a message of sympathy to the family at www.hughesmoquinfuneralhome.com. Dixie Schneider
