Beloved father and devoted husband, Dodrall A. Ellis (Doc), 82, passed away on Jan. 15, 2021.
Dodrall was born and raised in West Virginia and later moved to Columbus, OH, where he met and married the love of his life, Patsy. They were happily married for 61 years and raised three children, Craig (Anita) Ellis, Suzan Ellis and Jennifer (Michael) Lawrence. In retirement, Dodrall and Patsy moved to their dream home in the Hocking Hills and found enjoyment in doing yard work, gardening, fishing, hunting and hiking. Dodrall was a devoted family man and was usually the center of attention at family gatherings. He loved to tell stories from his past and share his knowledge with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Dodrall and Patsy also enjoyed quiet times together, sitting on their front porch, drinking coffee while watching the deer or wild turkey in the front yard.
People were drawn to Dodrall by his good nature and his ability to make you feel like you were old friends even if you had just met. He was a dreamer and always talked of finding hidden treasure, when in reality, he was the treasure. Dodrall was also known for his honesty and integrity and was always willing to lend a hand to family or a neighbor in need.
Aside from being survived by his loving wife and children, Dodrall also leaves behind his seven siblings, five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A viewing will be held Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021 from 4-6 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville. A private graveside service will be held at the Franklin Hills Memory Gardens on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021 with John Wright officiating.
In memory of Dodrall, contributions can be made to the Bishopville Church of Christ, 6555 S. State Route 78, Glouster, Ohio 45732. Facial coverings and social distancing will be required while attending the services. A message of comfort may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.