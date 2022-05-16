Coolville - Dolores McLead, 88, of Coolville, OH, went to her heavely home early Friday morning May 13, 2022, at O'Bleness Memorial Hospital.
Born August 4, 1933, she was the daughter of Joe and Nellie Baker. These last 3 1/2 month had been quite a journey for mom. She showed incredible faith and strength. Our homecoming on May 4th didn't go as we had planned. God was planning a different one for mom. Her faith in God and her family was very important to her. She was an awesome and loving grandmother to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mom loved to be outside doing yard work, flowers, and feeding the birds and deer. She attended White's Chapel Church and was a member there. Over the years she had been a Sunday School teacher for the nursery, Sunday School Secretary, and sent cards out to people. Everyone loved her fudge she would make for the Christmas baskets. She started her own pet grooming business in 1972. She had a thriving business until health issues led her to retire in 2019. She made many friends during those years.
She is survived by two daughters, Darlene (Tim) Wilbur of Radcliff and Geraldine (Alan) Wells of Albany; granddaughters, Colleen (Joey) Mitchell and Madison Wells; great-grandsons, Austin, Timothy, and Leeroy Mitchell; nephews, Robert (Maryellen) Baker and Larry Baker of Maryland.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant son, William Gene McLead; nephew, Phillip Baker, husband, Bill McLead, brother and sister-in-law, Jack and Emma Baker and her beloved grandson, Kenny Wilbur.
Many thanks to our friends and neighbors, Jean Massey, Roger and Becky Goudy, Sharon McCloy, Aaron and Tammy Schetter for everything that you did for mom over the years. It meant so much to her and all of us too.
A special thank you not the staff at Laurel's, especially Tiffany, Carrie and Danny and Barry and Lynn Bolin. Also Ohio Health Hospice and Dr. Brutus. Your kindness and care was sincerely appreciated.
Calling hours will be held Thursday, May 19th from 5-8 P.M. at White-Schwarzel Funeral Home in Coolville, OH.
Funeral services will be held Friday, May 20th at 1 P.M., with Rev. Phillip Ridenour officiating. Burial will follow in the Coolville Cemetery.
