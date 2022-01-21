Millfield - Dolores Kay Miller, 70 of Millfield, passed away peacefully Friday, Jan. 15, 2022 at her home. Born July 11, 1951 in Wheeling, WV, she was the daughter of the late Francis C. and Elva L. Ritchea Richards.
A graduate of Wellsburg High School out of West Virginia, she went on to work in the hospitality field for many years. She was an avid Pittsburg Steelers fan and was known to be a "firecracker" as she had no filter on what she would say. Her family was always her true love, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her daughter, Julie Owings; grandchildren, Lucricia (Ronnie) Dotson, Austin (Jordan) Miller, Steven Miller, Jessie Billeter; great-grandchildren, Erica Dotson, Taden Dotson; brother, Larry (Karen) Richards; nieces, Bonnie Adams, Missy Prunty; and nephews, Darrel Prunty, Mike Prunty.
Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, James; son, Jason Paugh; and sisters, Carolyn and Loretta.
Arrangements are entrusted to Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home where cremation will take place. Friends and family are encouraged to sign the online guestbook or leave a message of sympathy at www.hughesmoquinfuneralhome.com. Dolores Miller
