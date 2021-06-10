Pomeroy - Dolores A. (Doda Howell) Will passed away on Thursday, June 3, 2021, at Ohio State University Hospital in Hospice care after a brief illness. Dolores was born to Marion and Edna Dill Howell on May 10, 1934, in Columbus, OH. Her childhood days were spent living in Pomeroy and Columbus, graduating from Linden-McKinley High School in January 1951.
Dolores married James F. Will on Sept. 18, 1953, in Pomeroy at Enterprise E.U.B. Church. Dolores is survived by their daughters, Becky (Mike) VanHoose, Merritt Island, FL; Brenda (Ken) Reed, Waverly, OH; Beverly (Jim) McManus, Hamden, OH; and son, Brian (Suzan) Will, Pomeroy; grandchildren, Cynthia (Bryan) Enright, Cara Walters, Wm. Donovan (Cubby) Walters, Derek (Courtney) McManus, Christi Will, and Darrin Will; several great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and step-grandchildren, step-great-grandchildren and a step-great, great-grandchild.
Dolores was predeceased by her parents; husband, Jim; sister, Nancy Zimmerman; and sons-in-law, Dan Cotterill and Ed Baer.
Dolores was an active member of the Enterprise and New Beginnings United Methodist Churches where she held many offices and was a long-time member of the Mulberry Community Center's Comfort Club. She was retired from Kroger.
Dolores was known throughout the area for her story-telling and infectious laugh. She knew so many people and their relationships that her family considered her an unofficial Meigs County genealogist/historian.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, June 7, 2021, at 1 p.m. at the Anderson McDaniel Funeral Home in Pomeroy with Pastor Walt Goble officiating. Burial will follow in the Mount Herman Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be held on Sunday, June 6, 2021, from 5-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Mulberry Community Center, New Beginnings United Methodist Church or Meigs County Meals on Wheels. Dolores Will
