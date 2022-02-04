New Marshfield - Don B. Lowry, 76, New Marshfield, passed away Jan. 25, 2022, at Ohio Health O'Bleness Hospital.
Born April 4, 1945, in Athens County, the son of the late Donald Cox Lowry.
He was an Army Veteran of Vietnam, a life member of Albany AMVETS Post #93 and K.T. Crossen Post #21 American Legion.
He is survived by his wife, Carlotta Taylor Lowry and sister and brother-in-law Connie and Gary Leway of Doylestown, Ohio.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by son, Brian Mace.
Following cremation, he will have military honors at a later date.
Arrangements were completed by Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home.
