GUYSVILLE – Donald L. Bailey, 93, of Guysville, formerly of Nelsonville, passed away Monday, Jan. 11, 2021 at his residence. He was born Nov. 12, 1927 in Logan County, WV, the son of the late Herbert and Clara Cullison Bailey. He was married to Charlotte L. Dowler Bailey, for 70 years, and she passed away in 2015.
He was a US. Army Veteran serving in World War II. He was a retired Coal Miner, and worked for various coal companies in his lifetime. He was a member of VFW #7174, The Plains; DAV, Athens and American Legion #229, Nelsonville where he was the oldest member of the post.
Donald is survived by sons, Amos (Brenda) Bailey of Coolville, Raymond (Mary) Bailey of Athens, Marty (Jodi) Bailey of Guysville and Timothy Bailey of Circleville; daughters, Mary Lou Bennett of Carbon Hill and Patricia (Homer) Cheeseman of Buchtel; 18 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; several great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Opal Newlun of Atlanta, GA., Maxine Spalding of Columbus and Ruth (Red) Martin of Nelsonville; numerous nieces and nephews; special pet dog, “Mitzy”.
Along with his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Clara Louise Bailey; grandchildren, Leroy, Roger and Jesse Bailey; eight brothers and sisters.
Funeral services will be held noon, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021 at the Souers-Cardaras Funeral Home, 46 Fayette St., Nelsonville. Interment with military honors will take place in Connett Cemetery, Nelsonville. Rev. Gary Alton officiating. Friends may visit Monday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.
Donations in memory of Donald Bailey may be made to Ohio Health Hospice, 444 W. Union St., Athens, Ohio 45701.
Please observe all COVID-19 guidelines by wearing a mask and maintaining social distance while in attendance.
