ALBANY – Donald E. Comer, 86, of Albany, OH passed away at his home Jan. 25, 2021.
He was born Jan. 5, 1935 in Jackson County, OH. He was the eldest son of Clayton and Myrtle Musgrave Comer. In 1957, he enlisted in the United States Navy and served during peacetime from 1957-1961 as a Boiler Tender (BT2), obtaining the rank of E5 while aboard the USS Waller.
Prior to his military service, he worked for the Norfolk and Western railroad out of the Portsmouth, OH shop from 1953-1957. While at the Portsmouth shop, he helped service the J-class steam locomotive where he learned steam operations, as well as working in the car shop.
Upon leaving the Navy, he was employed as a stationary engineer at London Correctional Institution. In February 1967, he became chief engineer of the Ohio University Laushe Heating Plant until his retirement in 1997. He also taught steam operations to employees of Ohio University and Buckeye Hills Vocational School for adult education for purpose of obtaining boiler operator and stationary engineer licenses.
He enjoyed farming his whole life, raising cattle and bailing hay. He was an avid tractor enthusiast, as well as enjoying his favorite gospel and bluegrass music.
Don attended Temple United Methodist Church and later became a member of Albany United Methodist Church. He was an active church leader, taught adult Sunday school and served on the administrative board as well as contributing to the construction and maintenance of both churches.
Don is survived by his wife of 63 years, N. Pauline Puckett Comer; a daughter, Vickie (Dennis) Zoulek of Marengo; a son, Richard Comer of Albany; a daughter, Joy Bails of Albany; several grandchildren, Lori (Wes) Ramsey, Chris (Mahisha) Zoulek, Nicole (Stephen) Houser and Emily Bails; two great-grandchildren Caleb and Brooke.
He is also survived by a sister Opal Cox and a brother Clyde (Judy) Comer; and a sister-in-law, Ruth Johnson Comer.
Besides parents, he is preceded in death by brothers, Vancil Comer and Arnold Comer; a brother-in-law, Eddie Cox; a son-in-law, Daniel Bails, and a great-grandson, Hunter.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, of face covering and social distancing, a private funeral service will be held at Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home, with Pastor Stephen T. Sparling officiating.
Burial will be in Temple Cemetery, with Military services by Albany VFW Post 9893 and K.T. Crossen Post 21, Athens American Legion.
In lieu of flowers, our family request Memorial Donations be made to the Albany United Methodist Church, P.O.Box 74, Albany, Ohio 45710. A larger memorial service will be planned at a later date.
