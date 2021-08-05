Kaysville, UT - Donald Lewis Dailey of Kaysville, UT, age 82, was called home on Sunday, August 1, 2021. His funeral will be Friday, August 6th, at 11:00 a.m., at St James Catholic Church in Ogden. Visitation will be Thursday evening from 6:00-7:30 p.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary.
Donald, the oldest of five siblings, was born to Richard Russell and Ethel Flourine (Ackley) Dailey on October 6th, 1938, at home in Athens County, Ohio. He grew up in Ohio and graduated from Rome Canaan High School in 1956 as valedictorian. He attended OU and OSU. He moved to the Quad Cities (IA & IL) to work at John Deere where he met and married Mary Ann (Bruckman) on September 10, 1960. They raised a family of six children moving occasionally but remaining in Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois.
In 1985, the family moved to CA and lived in Brea, Irvine, and finally Mission Viejo. In California, Don worked for PHE Hydraulics, McDonnell Douglas, and finally Boeing as a hydraulics engineer. Don retired in 2002 and, sadly, his wife passed in 2014. He then moved to Kaysville to live with his son, Kevin, in 2015.
Don is survived by his six children, Shawn (Susan) Dailey of Hanford, CA, Kevin (Sojung) Dailey of Kaysville, UT, Jamie (Michelle) Dailey of Huxley, IA, Julie (Robert) DeSplinter of Oceanside, CA, Rose (John) Mill of Rockford, MI and Kate (Greg) Spackman of Riverton, UT; his siblings, Dick (Athens, OH), Dan (Guysville, OH) and Cindy (Logan, OH); eighteen grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. Donald Dailey
