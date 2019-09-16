CHAUNCEY — Donald T. Forsyth, 74, of Chauncey, died early Monday morning, Sept. 16, 2019, at his home with his family.
Born June 18, 1945 in Cleveland, he was the son of the late Donald G. and Frances Bradshaw Forsyth.
He was a graduate of Chauncey-Dover High School and retired from Southern Ohio Coal Co., Meigs Mine #2, after 28 years of service. In the coal mine, he had the nickname of “Spad.” He had also driven a tow truck. He enjoyed the outdoors, fishing and music. He was a longtime resident of Chauncey. He was a member of United Mine Workers Union Local 1886.
Don is survived by his wife of 50 years, Linda Knight Forsyth; his daughter, Dee (Don) Douglas III of The Plains; his sons, David Forsyth and Chris Forsyth, both of Chauncey; two granddaughters, Ashley Forsyth and Carissa Forsyth, both of The Plains; a great-grandchild, Bristol Taggart; three brothers, Bill (Penny) Forsyth of The Plains, Johnny (Polly) Forsyth of Chauncey and Dan (Tracie) Forsyth of Chauncey; also surviving are several aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents he is preceded in death by a brother, Jesse Forsyth.
Funeral service will be conducted Thursday at 11 a.m. at Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens, with Gary Alton officiating. Burial will be in Hilltop Cemetery, Millfield. Friends may call Wednesday from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register book at www.jagersfuneralhome.com.
