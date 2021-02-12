Donald Karnes

THE PLAINS – Donald Lee Karnes, 80, of The Plains, passed away Thursday morning, Feb. 11, 2021 at Hickory Creek Nursing Home. Born Feb. 24, 1940 in Sugar Creek, OH, he was the son of the late Hattie Karnes.

Donald was a helper of people and loved by many. He worked for Ohio University until he began working in the coal mines for over 15 years. He would later retire from social working after 20 years of service. He enjoyed spending time turkey hunting, cooking great meals, and prided himself on his yard work. He was the best dad and grandpa in the world.

He is survived by his children, Brenda Karnes, Glenna Parry and her late husband Chuck, Cheryl Champ, Casandra (Jared) Gallagher, Nathaniel Karnes; 15 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Besides his mother, he is preceded in death by his granddaughters, Jessica “Sissy” Parry, Alexandrea Bishop; five other grandchildren; and brother Carl Evener.

A funeral service will be 1 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021 at Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home with John Butcher officiating. Burial will follow in Hilltop Cemetery. You may call upon the family on Monday from 11 a.m. until the time of the service. Due to COVID-19, face coverings and social distancing guidelines will be in place. Friends and family are encouraged to sign the online guestbook or view a tribute video at www.hughesmoquinfuneralhome.com.

