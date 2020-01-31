Donald Wayne Kennard, 68, passed away Jan. 28, 2020. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m., Feb. 3, 2020 at the Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. on Feb. 2, 2020. View full obit on www.brownfuneralservice.net.

