Guysville, Ohio - Donald Lee Shaffer, 64, of Guysville, OH, passed away March 27, 2021, at home.
Donald was born April 8, 1956, in Morgantown, WV to Tilty and Thelma Shaffer. He enjoyed riding his Harley-Davidson, hunting, and relaxing at home watching tv, and harassing the grandchildren. He loved being the life of the party, and to bring joy to others with his jokes and stories.
Surviving are his sons, Donald L. Shaffer Jr. and James E. (Kayla Estep) Shaffer; daughter, Karen (Dewight Edwards) Shaffer; 10 grandchildren, Hanna, Kameron, Cheyann, Joshua, J.J., Harley, Hunter, Kiera, Braylen, Gracelynn, and Isaiah Shaffer; brothers, David (Lisa) Shaffer and Terry (Ethel) Shaffer; sister Linda Shaffer; several nieces and nephews; special friends, Missy Gilkey, Jane Wells (and family), Clyde Mohler, Candace Bolin (and family), Mike Hightland, Melvin Bradshaw (and family), and so many other friends.
Donald was preceded in death by his parents; sons, Richard and Jason Shaffer; sister, Brenda Ackley; good friend "Skip" Fitzwater, and dog, Grizz.
Calling hours will be observed 4-8 p.m. on Friday, April 2, 2021, and 10-11 a.m. on Saturday, April 3, 2021.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, April 3, 2021, at the Warren-Brown Funeral Home, Nelsonville, Ohio , officiated by pastor Tim Poling. Burial will follow at Hill Top Cemetery, Millfield Ohio.
