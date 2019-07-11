WESTMINSTER, California — Donald Marion Snyder, 79, of Westminster, California, passed away June 21, 2019, in California.
Don was born in Ames Township, Athens County to Marion and Altha Snyder on Nov. 28, 1939. He went to high school at Athens High School and graduated in 1957. He went on to earn a degree in Engineering from Ohio University. He enjoyed traveling and hiking with his wife Phyllis, spending time with his friends and his children, David and Kristen.
Don is preceded in death by his parents, Marion and Altha; his brother, Allen; and a niece, Nancy.
Don is survived by his wife, Phyllis; his brother, Larry (Sandy) of Tyler, Texas; his sister, Connie (Frank) Stalder of Athens; a son, David; a daughter, Kristen (John) McIntyre; and two grandchildren, George Wendell and Eoin McIntyre.
Don was cremated on July 3, 2019, per his final wishes.
