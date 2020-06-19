Donald McPherson, 86, of Logan, Ohio passed away June 17, 2020 in Columbus, Ohio. He was born on May 1, 1934 in Athens, Ohio to the late Arthur and Mildred McPherson. Please visit www.OhioCremation.org to view the full obituary and leave the family an online condolence.

To plant a tree in memory of Donald McPherson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Load comments