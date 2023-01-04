Donald Phillips

Donald Lee Phillips, 79, of Albany, passed away on January 2, 2023, after a long battle with pulmonary fibrosis, at O’Bleness Memorial Hospital in Athens, Ohio.
Born July 15, 1943, in Logan, Ohio, he was the son of the late Pearl Sr. and Beullah Phillips.
A graduate of Nelsonville High School in 1962, he was a retired veteran of the United States Navy in 1969 after serving for 7 years and retired from the United States Post Office in 1992.
Don joined the Navy in August 1962, stationed in New Jersey, and was deployed to Vietnam for active duty. He was an aircraft engine mechanic and aircrewman (helicopter captain), in which he was a part of the delivery and rescue team.
They transported Agent Orange, which ultimately was the cause of his fibrosis illness. He was awarded the National Defense Service Medal and the Good Conduct Second Award for period of service. It was while he served in the US Military that he met the love of his life, Frances, who he would go on to be married to for 54 years.
After retiring as a Navy Veteran, Don worked with the United States Post Office as a supervisor and retired in 1992. Don was a member of the American Legion Post 21, he was the finance officer and started working there after retirement as the bar manager and assisted running bingo. While he was the finance officer, he also helped with fundraising and donating money to the American Legion baseball team at Athens High School for the baseball field lights. After leaving the Legion, he then went to work for Athens Walmart from 2002 and was forced to discontinue working due to illness in 2018.
All while Don was working, he coached baseball and he was a founding member of Alexander Youth League Baseball, his true passion. Besides his love for family, he loved baseball. He helped build the youth league fields, now named Merckle Ballpark, where one of the fields was named after him “Phillips Field”. He started coaching baseball when his son Donnie played in 1988 and continued to coach until 2015. So many kids over those years know him better as “Coach Phillips”. He thoroughly enjoyed coaching and loved all the kids and families he met over the years.
Don also coached Alexander High School baseball as an assistant from 1992 – 1995, as well as an assistant softball coach for Alexander with his daughter in law in 2001.
Besides his passion for baseball, he loved fishing. Especially with his kids and grandkids. As well, when he was younger, he raced motorcycles. Don had a love for life and fun and a smile and sense of humor that could light up a room.
Donald is survived by his wife of 54 years, Frances Gene Poldrack Phillips and their children; daughters Melissa Dorton of Shade, Ohio, Michelle (Chuckie) Miller of Albany, Ohio, Mikki (Steve) Meadows of Shade, Ohio; sons, Donald Wayne Phillips of Florida, and Donnie (Colleen) Phillips of Albany, Ohio; son in law, James Dorton of Glouster, Ohio;
Grandchildren Cory Dorton, Brady Dorton, Alex (Corrine) Miller, Scott Miller, Miles Meadows, Jacob Phillips, Dylan Phillips, Trinity Sanders; Great Grandchildren Carter Dorton, Case and Bryson Miller. A brother, Pearl Phillips Jr. of Murray City, Ohio, Nephews Michael Phillips, Shawn Phillips; Niece, Angie Cook; Sister in law, Mary Poldrack Gephard and many other extended family and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his in laws, Edwin and Erma Poldrack; Brother in Law, Edwin Poldrack Jr.; Sister in Law, Joyce Phillips; Grandson Christopher Meadows; and extended family Frank and Patrick Morgan.
Friends and family may call on Thursday, January 5th from 4 pm – 7 pm at Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home in Albany, Ohio.
There will be no funeral services following as Don’s wishes were to be cremated.
