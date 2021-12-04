Stewart - Donald W. "Bub" Poston, 91 of Stewart, passed away Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, at OhioHealth O'Bleness Hospital surrounded by family. Born Aug. 15, 1930 in Athens County, he was the son of the late Donald Earl and Velma Delilah Davis Poston.
A graduate of Rome-Canaan High School, he would go on to attend The Ohio State University. He was a proud United States Army Veteran and lifetime member of the VFW and AMVETS. He would work many jobs throughout his life including road construction, farming, bus driver for Federal-Hocking Schools and as a Rome Township Trustee. He truly enjoyed sports and never missed an opportunity for a round of golf. With his love for sports, he was a loyal fan to Ohio State, Cincinnati Bengals, Kentucky Basketball, and most of all, Federal-Hocking School sports. He was the founder and owner of the Poston Bluegrass Festival and there was nothing he loved more in his life than his grandchildren.
He is survived by his companion of 33 years, Kay Stanley; children, John (Peggy), Donnie (Sue), Mary (Donnie), Jeff (Rebecca); grandchildren, Erin, Brian (Kelsey), Greg (Liz), Jason (Hannah), Michael, Kaylee, Jarred; great-grandchildren, Reed, Cohen, Macy, and a baby great-grandson due 2022.
Besides his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ann Brozak Poston.
Arrangements are entrusted to Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home where cremation will take place. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Friends and family are encouraged to sign the online guestbook or leave a private message of sympathy for the family at www.hughesmoquinfuneralhome.com. Donald Poston
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.