MILLFIELD – Donald Edward Ratliff, 91, of Millfield, died Saturday morning, Jan. 2, 2021 at Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus. Born Dec. 14, 1929 in Wyandot County, OH he was the son of the late Denny Ratliff and Ollie White Ratliff.
He attended Wyandot County High School, later completing his GED, and serviced for 20 years in the United States Army. He began his military career at Ft. Knox, KY and completed in Anchorage, AK at the rank of Sgt. First Class. He was a Korean War veteran and was awarded the Purple Heart. He was employed at DCSC in Columbus for 22 years. He had been a resident of Millfield for 19 years and was a member of the Veterans of Foreign War. He enjoyed fishing, camping, taking care of his yard and home.
Donald is survived by his wife of 64 years, Joyce Kitchen Ratliff; a daughter, Patti (Fred) Johnson of Millfield; two sons, David (Sandy) Ratliff of Blacklick and Donald (Donna) Stewart of Krum, TX; seven grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren; several great-great-grandchildren; four sisters, Geneva Fox of Carey, Carolyn Cole of Upper Sandusky, Joyce (Bob) Jacoby of Carey and Judy (Fred) Mengerink of Upper Sandusky; two brothers, Gary (Jeanette) Ratliff of Las Vegas, NV and Gene (Bernice) Ratliff of Upper Sandusky.
Besides his parents he is preceded in death by three sisters and four brothers. A private family graveside service will be held at Hilltop Cemetery, Millfield on Tuesday at 11 a.m. Full Military Honors will be conducted by K.T. Crossen Post 21 American Legion and VFW Post 9893 Honor Guards at the cemetery. Arrangements are with Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.