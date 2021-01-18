LOGAN – Donald Eugene Stump, 86, of Logan, OH, passed away Jan. 13, 2021 at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus, OH. Born on Nov. 26, 1934 in Carbondale, OH to Guy Stump and Edna Gabriel Stump, Donald grew up near Waterloo Township. Donald was preceded in death by his parents; wife of 62 years, Alice M. Stump, who passed away Nov. 28, 2020; brothers Ronnie, Denver, Tommy, Norris (Tiny); and a sister Adrienne.
Surviving are his children, Michelle (Michael) Jarrell, Chris Stump, Lee Stump, Kim (Rick) Remy; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and sister Doris Kirkendall.
Donald served in the US Navy which took him far from Ohio including orders for Louisiana, North Carolina, Florida and throughout the Mediterranean region. After retiring from the Navy, he followed in his father’s footsteps and became a coal miner, working at Sands Hill Coal Mine. Donald enjoyed life on his farm in Logan; raising cattle, baling hay and watching his children and grandkids play on the homestead. Although he rarely imbibed, Don enjoyed fermenting and sharing fruit wine. Among his favorite pastimes were family visits, reading and working puzzles. In his later years, he and Alice spent winters in sunny Green Cove Springs, Florida. Donald was a devout member of the Delta Masonic Lodge # 207 in McArthur and member of the Shriners. All who knew him will miss his beaming smile and contagious laugh.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021 at the Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home, Logan, OH with Rev. Dr. Randy Hardman officiating. Burial will be in Knollwood Cemetery, Logan. Military graveside service will be conducted by the Hocking County Honor Guard.
Calling hours will be observed on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Masks and social distancing are required to attend. Masonic memorial service will be held immediately following at 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Shriner’s Children’s Hospital.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at this website:
