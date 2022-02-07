Pinehurst, North Carolina and formerly of Athens - Donald V. Stuchell, age 88 of Pinehurst, North Carolina and formerly of Athens, Ohio, passed away after a short illness at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital. He was born Aug. 9, 1933, in Columbus, Ohio to the late Elmer Harry and Ellen Louise Stuchell.
Don grew up in Fairborn, Ohio as the son of a parent who was stationed at Wright Patterson Air Force Base and was a 1951 graduate of Fairborn High School.
Upon graduation, he enlisted in the Air Force and served for four years during the Korean War where he was proudly stationed in Bitburg, Germany with his father in a missile squadron. After his discharge, he enrolled at Ohio University to pursue his B.S. in accounting (1960) and was a member of the Men's Swimming and Diving Team. He then went on to complete his M.A. in accounting at the University of Illinois (1961) and then spent several years as a staff accountant with Haskins & Sells.
In 1965, Don decided to pursue his calling as an instructor at the University of Texas at Austin and then came back to his alma mater, Ohio University in 1969 where he served as a professor of accounting until his complete retirement in 2003.
While in Athens, he enjoyed his time as a member of the Athens Country Club, The Green & White Club and as a volunteer with the American Red Cross. In 2003, Don decided to start a new chapter of his life in Pinehurst, North Carolina where he enjoyed his retirement pursuing his love for golf.
Don was the beloved husband of the late Darlene Miller Stuchell, devoted father of Lori (Neal) Paddison of Portland, Oregon and Jonathan (Darcy) Stuchell of Cincinnati, Ohio; loving grandfather of Clayton (Julia) & Evan Paddison and Gus & Max Stuchell; caring great-grandfather of Charlotte Paddison, honorary great-grandfather to her brothers Andrew, Jonah and Caleb Miller, and dear brother of the late Iva Lou Isakson. He is also survived by many other loving family members and friends and his companion, Rose Finch.
At his request, there will be no services held in Athens or Pinehurst. A private family service will be held at a later date on the Oregon coast.
If desired, memorials may be directed to the Donald and Darlene Stuchell Endowed Scholarship, The Ohio University Foundation, PO Box 869, Athens, OH 45701. (Checks should be made payable to the Ohio University Foundation and the memo line should read: Stuchell Endowed Scholarship) Online donations may be made at the following link: https://secure3.convio.net/ohio/site/Donation2?2321.donation=form1&df_id=2321&mfc_pref=T&area_selected=1083&fund_selected=3272 Arrangements are under the direction of T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home of Cincinnati https://www.tpwhite.com
Donald V. Stuchell
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.