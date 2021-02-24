ALBANY – Donald K. “RED” Williams, 86, of Albany, OH, passed away Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021 at Riverside Hospital, Columbus, OH following an extended illness. He was born July 20, 1934 in Athens, OH, son of the late Carl Williams and Margaret Tucker. Also preceding him in death was a brother, Virgil Williams.
Donald is survived by a son, Michael Williams of Glouster; grandson, Michael Williams Jr. of Belpre; step-daughter Lynne Conroy-Ethier (Patrick) of Miamisburg; brother, Ralph (Martha) Williams of Athens; and sister, Marybelle Chesser of Athens; many nieces and nephews and tons of friends.
He was a proud Army Veteran. He was a bricklayer proud that he helped build the Convocation Center at Ohio University. He had a great sense of humor and could always make you laugh, was tough as nails, and a friend to all.
Donald donated his remains to the Ohio University School of Medicine and no visitation will be held. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, a memorial service may be held at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.