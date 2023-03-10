Donna Bobo

Millfield - Donna Mae Bobo, age 89, of Millfield, passed away, Tuesday March 7, 2023 at Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus with her daughters Billie and Kellee by her side. Born Sept. 30, 1933 in Chauncey, she was the daughter of the late Otto R. Russell and J. Florence Crosser Russell.
A 1951 graduate of Chauncey Dover High School, she was a homemaker in the family home. She had also been employed at Kimes Convalescent Center, as a Nannie in a local family's home, and Goodyear of Logan. She was a member of the Chauncey Church of God and was a longtime Dover Township resident. She and her late husband wintered in Ft. Myers, Florida for 20 years. Donna and William enjoyed mowing their yard and taking care of their garden, often canning many vegetables. Their property always looked well kept. Donna's daughter Kellee was her caregiver so she could stay and live in her home in Millfield. She was an avid Ohio State Buckeyes and Pittsburgh Steelers fan.
Donna is survived by her children, Brad Bobo of Millfield, Joni (Richard) Young of Millfield, Billie Bushby of Lancaster, Brian (Bevera) Bobo of Millfield, Barry (Alice) Bobo of Athens, Dave (Salena) Bobo of Millfield and Kellee (John) George of Millfield; seventeen grandchildren; twenty-two great grandchildren; a brother, Lawrence Russell of Chauncey; several nieces and nephews; and her pet cat, Willie.
Besides her parents she is preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, William K. Bobo, who died Oct. 13, 2019; a son, Joseph Nile Bobo; a grandson, Brandon Bobo; a sister & brother in law, Shirley & George Simons; a brother, Glen Russell; a brother & sister in law, Kenny & Marie Russell; and a sister in law, Wilma Russell. Funeral service will be conducted Tuesday, March 14th at 11:00 a.m. at Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens with Gary Alton officiating. Burial will be in Hilltop Cemetery, Millfield. Friends may call Monday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com. Donna Bobo
To plant a tree in memory of Donna Bobo as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
