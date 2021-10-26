Donna Downs

Logan - Donna V. Downs, age 82, of Logan, Ohio, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Oct. 23, 2021.
Donna was born Feb. 22, 1939, in Red Town, Ohio to Edwin Pearl Kennard and Essie Bernice Exline Kennard. She was a member of Gateway Outreach Ministeries; co-owner of Downs Bait and Guns in Logan; a huge supporter of veterans.
Surviving are her children, James Alan (Cindy) Downs, Donald Downs, Edwin (Colleen) Downs, Barry (Molly) Downs, Teresa (Patty) Downs, John (Teresa) Downs; grandchildren, Edwin (Terra) Downs, Melissa (Nathanial) Atkins, Joni (Halil) Firat, J.P. (Leslie) Downs, Shawn (Brandi) Downs, Amanda (Chris) Davis, Cara (Jacob) Bookman, James (Stephanie) Downs, Anthony (Tess) Downs, Cody (Lindsay) Downs, Lindsey Downs, Joseph Downs, Lauren Downs; 18 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Charlotte Anders.
Donna was preceded in death by her husband, James Ray Downs; daughter-in-law, Brenda Downs; siblings, Larry Kennard, Charlene "Boots" Shuttleworth, Shirley Handa, Donald "Pork" Kennard, Eddie Kennard.
A private graveside service will be held at Knollwood Cemetery.
The family suggests donations be made, in Donna's memory, to Gateway Outreach Ministries 10041 Frasure-Helber Rd, Logan, Ohio 43138.
