Donna Jane Beveridge Dearth

New Marshfield - Donna Jane Beveridge Dearth, 94, of New Marshfield, Ohio, passed away peacefully Saturday, April 15, 2023 surrounded by daughters and granddaughters at Kimes Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Athens, Ohio. Born December 19, 1928, in New Marshfield, Ohio, she was the daughter of Floyd S. and Gladys Helen Barron Beveridge. Donna married George Coe Dearth of Vinton County, on June 23, 1951. She was proud of her roots in New Marshfield and was a lifelong member of the New Marshfield Church of Christ. Most recently she attended Christ Community Wesleyan Church, Albany, Ohio.

Recipe of the Day

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.