New Marshfield - Donna Jane Beveridge Dearth, 94, of New Marshfield, Ohio, passed away peacefully Saturday, April 15, 2023 surrounded by daughters and granddaughters at Kimes Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Athens, Ohio. Born December 19, 1928, in New Marshfield, Ohio, she was the daughter of Floyd S. and Gladys Helen Barron Beveridge. Donna married George Coe Dearth of Vinton County, on June 23, 1951. She was proud of her roots in New Marshfield and was a lifelong member of the New Marshfield Church of Christ. Most recently she attended Christ Community Wesleyan Church, Albany, Ohio.
Donna graduated from Waterloo High School in 1946, worked at Sunnybank Greenhouse, The McBee Corporation, was Assistant Postmistress in New Marshfield, and for 30 years was the CFO and owner-operator of Russell Nursing Home with her husband, Coe, and their daughter and son-in-law, Lesa and Jeff McDaniel. Donna's love was God and family, devoting her life to Coe, her four daughters and six grandchildren.
Donna is survived by daughters and sons-in-law: Karen and Bill Morgan, Lesa and Jeff McDaniel, all of Athens, Patsy and David Perry of Albany; grandchildren: Kari VanDyke Lehman and Christopher Lehman of Athens, Lindsay McDaniel of New Marshfield, Kelsy Perry Caron and Jacob Caron of San Antonio, Texas, Tyler McDaniel and Heather Lasky McDaniel of Charlottesville, Virginia, Mikala Perry of Columbus, Ohio, Nick McDaniel of St. Petersburg, Florida; and great grandchild, Alden Coe McDaniel of Charlottesville, Virginia. She is also survived by special niece, Sara Mace Klein and Tom Klein of Huntington, West Virginia.
She was predeceased by parents; husband of 64 years, George Coe Dearth in 2015; husband, William Dent Saylor in 1948; only sibling, Betty Beveridge Mace in 1996; daughter, Peggy Jean Dearth in 2017; and nephew, Randy H. Mace in 2016.
The family is grateful to the staff at Kimes Nursing & Rehabilitation Center for their kindness, attentiveness, and genuine care during her stay.
A celebration of Donna's life will be officiated by Rev. Denver Dodrill on Friday, April, 21, 2023, at the New Marshfield Church of Christ. Calling hours will be observed from 11:00 - 1:00 at the church and services to begin at 1:00 p.m.
Coe and Donna were passionate about educating their daughters and grandchildren, not having had opportunities for higher education themselves. In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to the George Coe and Donna B. Dearth Legacy Scholarship at the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio, 35 Public Square, Nelsonville, Ohio, 45764. Arrangements have been entrusted to Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home where you may send the family a message of sympathy or sign the online guestbook at www.hughesmoquinfuneralhome.com. Donna Jane Beveridge Dearth
