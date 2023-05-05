STEWART - Donna Jean Matheny, 81, of Stewart, OH, passed away at home on May 2, 2023.
Born January 23, 1942, in Athens, she was the daughter of the late Rev. William Clair Sr. and Thelma Dunfee Stobart. She was married to Donzel Matheny Sr. for 40 years before his passing in 2000.
She was a homemaker and had her first official job at the laundromat. She never seen a stranger, always wanting to lend a hand. Her favorite time of the year was Spring, that was so she could start planting her flowers and taking care of her baby chickens. Donna Jean loved her family.
She is survived by her children, Vanita and Kenny Casto, Donzel and Ester Matheny, David Matheny, Sharon Montgomery and Laura and Earl Hill; son-in-law, Samuel Douglas, grandkids, Sammy Lee, Kelly, Kenda, Kay, Karen, Johnny, Michael Ryan, Amy, Kristin, Nicole and Cody; several great-grandkids and great-great-grandkids; siblings, Martin Stobart, Wanda Burchfield, Nancy Bellar, Roberta Stobart, Mary Jane Barnhouse, Paul Stobart and Paula Wilson; several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and special friends and neighbors.
Besides her husband, Donzel and her daughter, Kathy Douglas and son-in-law, Chuck Montgomery, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Clair Jr Stobart, Donald Stobart, Freda Schall, John Stobart and Richard Stobart.
Funeral services will be held at 11 A.M., Monday, May 8, 2023, at White-Schwarzel Funeral Home in Coolville, OH. Burial will follow in the New England Cemetery in Stewart, OH.
Visitation will be held at the funeral home Sunday, from 5-7 P.M.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.