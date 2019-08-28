McARTHUR — Donna Jean McClelland, 90, of McArthur, passed away Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at Jenkins Care Community in Wellston.
She was born March 31, 1929 in Pickaway County, near Ashville, the daughter of the late Lawrence and Jewell Hall Thornton. Donna was married for 70 years to Robert Willis McClelland, who survives.
She graduated in 1947 from Circleville High School and retired from Ohio University as a Data Processor for the Alumni Records Department. Donna was a member of the McArthur United Methodist Church, where she taught Sunday School classes and assisted in other church ministries for many years.
Along with her husband, Robert, she is survived by her children, Belinda (George) Peters of Fairfield, Diana (James) Eberts of Hamden and Tammy (Doug) Dolphin of Kettering; grandchildren, Cynthia (Russell) Kirkham of Anchorage, Alaska, Kristin (James) Whitt of West Chester, Gavin (Rachal) Peters of Madeira, Jamie (Aaron) Collins of Wellston, Aaron (Katie) Eberts of Jackson, Dylan Dolphin of Dayton, Carleigh (Daniel) Donahue of Dayton and Megan (Aran) Dolphin of Barcelona, Spain; great-grandchildren, Kaylin Kirkham, Seamus Kirkham, Ethan Whitt, Toby Whitt, Camden Peters, Samuel Peters, (Baby) Peters, Caleb Collins, Abigail Collins, Daxton Eberts and Olivia Eberts; siblings, Bonnie Rector of Circleville and Larry (Julia) Thornton of Overland Park, Kansas; a brother-in-law, Wayne Butler; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Donna was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Rachel Eberts; sisters, Barbara Butler and Beverly Purdin; and a brother-in-law, Dwight Rector.
Funeral services will be held Friday, Sept. 6, 2019 at 1 p.m. in the Garrett-Cardaras Funeral Home, 201 W. High St., McArthur, with Pastor Jim Eberts officiating. Interment will be in Green Summit Cemetery, Adelphi. Friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019 from 6-8 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Donna Jean McClelland to the Vinton County Gideons, P.O. Box 559, McArthur, OH 45651.
The family greatly appreciates all the loving care provided by Jackson Davita Dialysis, Oakwood and Jenkins Nursing Homes and Heartland Hospice.
