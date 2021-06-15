Albany - Donna Lee Rowell, 95, Albany passed away at Kimes Convalescent Center, June 10, 2021.
Born February 1, 1926 in Chesapeake, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late William and Hazel Llewellyn Trout.
Donna was a military wife and mother. She attended Christ Community Wesleyan Church.
She is survived by children Greg Rowell of Albuquerque, New Mexico and Hope (Jim) Fauber of Albany; grandchildren Derek Fauber (Heidi Hess) of Woodstock and Andrea (Gary) Carr of Pomeroy; great grandchildren Petty Officer Carter Carr of San Diego, California, Leanna Carr of Pomeroy, and Ashtin and Aidan Fauber of Woodstock.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Ralph "Sleepy" Rowell; infant son; and sister Delores Beal.
The family wishes to thank the nurses and staff of Ohio Health Hospice and Kimes for their care and concern.
Donna willed her body to the Ohio University College of Medicine. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
Donna Lee Rowell
