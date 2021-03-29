NELSONVILLE – Donna Jean Lopez, 91, of Nelsonville, passed away Thursday, March 25, 2021, at Ohio Health O'Bleness Hospital in Athens. She was born on Feb. 15, 1930, in Nelsonville, OH. The daughter of the late Wilbur Hutchins and Mary Elizabeth Cramner Miller. She was married to the late Frank Lopez, who preceded her death on July 1, 2018.
She was a member of the Presbyterian Church; she always cared deeply for her kids, had an abiding love for her family, and loved family gatherings, especially at Christmas. She was known for her beloved vegetable soup.
Donna is survived by her loving children, Jack (Maya) Hitchings of Hampton, VA, Tina (Brad Harter) Romine of Athens, and Ginger (John) Edwards of Athens; grandchildren, Melissa Hitchings of Clearwater, Fl., Odinn (Susannah) Oskarsson of Hampton, VA., Scott Winterbotham of Nelsonville, Derek Johnson of Nelsonville, Kasey (John Pribula) Winterbotham of New York, NY and Steven (Kayla) Romine of Amesville; great-grandchildren, Morgan, Matthew, Olivia, Aiden, Lilia, and Violet; sisters, Nancy (Frank) Ripetto of Little Rock, AK and Sue Ann (Roger) Parker of Pleasantville; numerous nieces and nephews.
Along with her parents and husband, Donna was preceded in death by daughters, Marina Winterbotham and Terrie Hitchings; grandson, Ryan Johnson; sister, Rose Linton.
Per Donna's request, there will be no calling hours or services; a Celebration of Life will be held on The Farm at a later date. Arrangements are by Souers-Cardaras Funeral Home, 46 Fayette St., Nelsonville.
Please sign her online guestbook at www.cardaras.com.
