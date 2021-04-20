Glouster - Donna Jo Richmond, 67, of Glouster, passed away Sunday, April 18, 2021, at her residence. Born Sept. 12, 1953, in Nelsonville, she was the daughter of the late Thomas E. and Donna Eileen Daughtery Williams. She worked at Burr Oak Lodge for several years. Donna enjoyed taking rides, McDonald's coffee, and spending time with grandchildren and family.
She is survived by children, Randy (Amy) Richmond, Janis (Bill) Burchfield, Rodney Richmond, and Wendy (Justin) Turley, all of Glouster; grandchildren, Austin (Destany Hopkins) Burchfield, Cody Richmond, Allison Richmond, Ryan Richmond, Brandon Turley, Haylee Turley, and Faith Carey; great-grandchildren, Addilynn and Taylinn Burchfield; a brother, Tom (Jacque) Williams of Glouster; four sisters, Barb (Melvin) Kasler of Glouster, Judy Hogsett of McConnelsville, Tina Williams and Carletta Williams, both of Jacksonville; several nieces and nephews; and her dog, Sonny.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Larry Richmond; and a sister, Linda Smathers.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, April 22, 2021, at the Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville with Mark Mitera officiating. Interment will be in the Maplewood Cemetery, Glouster. Friends may call at the funeral home on Wednesday from 5-8 p.m. Please follow all CDC guidelines regarding masks and social distancing while attending services. A message of comfort may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com. Donna Richmond
