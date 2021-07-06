Stewart - Donna J. Sams, 83, of Stewart died Saturday July 3, 2021 at Camden-Clark Memorial Hospital in Parkersburg.
Born July 3, 1938 in Millfield, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Carl and Dorothy Stowers Smith. Donna was a 1955 graduate of Chauncey-Dover High School. She enjoyed farm work and gardening.
She is survived by a son Danny (Christy) Sams; one granddaughter Cara (Derek) Hartman; two brothers, Tom and Jim; four sisters, Shirley, Judy, Linda and Esther and several nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence in 2015; two brothers, Herman and Charlie; two sisters Helen and Margaret.
Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 7, 2020, at the Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home with Ron Smith officiating. Burial will be in the Hilltop Cemetery in Millfield. Calling hours will be Wednesday morning from 10:00 till 11:00 a.m. Donna Sams
