Nelsonville - Donna Sullivan went to be with her savior on Oct. 8, 2021, at O'Bleness Hospital. with her granddaughter Nellie by her side.
Donna was the daughter of the late Lowell and Dorthy Bookman Tucker. She loved to play the piano and gave piano lessons to many children. She played the piano for weddings, funerals and for her husband's church services, was an Avon saleslady, babysat many young children and was a caregiver for her husband and many older ladies. Donna was loved by many and will be greatly missed
She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Gordon Sullivan and her daughter-in-law, Debbie Sullivan.
She is survived by her children, Mark Sullivan, Lisa (Mark) Fiorello, Matthew (Missy) Sullivan. She was so proud of all her children.
Also surviving are her grandchildren whom she loved so dearly, Tucker Sullivan, Nellie Sullivan, Ryan Rutherford, Sammi Sullivan, Ben (Bella) Sullivan, Aaron (Aubrey) Sullivan, Caleb Sullivan, and John Sullivan; great-grandchildren, Lillie and Lilah Sullivan; step-grandchildren, Mark Fiorello, Dominick Fiorello; step-great-grandchildren, Dominick Fiorello, Abbigail Fiorello; sisters, Sarah (Fritz) Hohman, Joyce (Clayton) Boudinot; sisters-in-law, Prennie (John L.) Sullivan, Dorothy Young, Patty Sullivan, Joyce (Bob) Day; many nieces and nephews; a special heart grandson, Jeremy Polley; and her friend, Larry Kent.
Calling hours will be Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the Warren-Brown Funeral Home in Nelsonville, with a private graveside service for family only.
The family asks that all attending the calling hours and graveside service to wear a mask.
LETTERS OF CONDOLENCE MAY BE SENT TO THE FAMILY AT THIS WEBSITE: www.brownfuneralservice.net/condolences
Donna Sullivan
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.