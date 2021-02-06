Donna Wilson

Athens - Donna Lee Wilson, age 81, of Athens passed away Thursday morning, Feb. 4, 2021 at her home. Born Aug. 9, 1939 in Athens, she is the daughter of the late Floyd Bennett and Margaret Davis Bennett.

She attended The Plains High School and retired from the Athens City School System where she was cook in food service. She attended the Church of Nazarene. Her family was her first priority. She enjoyed crafts, travel, and decorating her home. She was well known for her homemade noodles.

Donna is survived by her husband of 64 years, John "Paul" Wilson; two daughters, Bonita (Roger) Brown of The Plains and Beth Wilson of Athens; two sons, Michael Alan (Marsha) Wilson of Albany and Jeff (Cathy) Wilson of Lancaster; eight grandchildren, Lee Pilkington, Aaron (Danielle) Wilson, Heidi (Justino) Mendez, Alan (Jackie) Arbaugh, Melinda (Dusty) Putnam Cody (Gabby) Arbaugh, John Wilson and Nash Wilson; fourteen great grandchildren; a sister, Beverly (Ted) Hixson of Albany: two brothers, Sam (Zelda) Bennett and Mont (Linda) Bennett both of Athens.

Beside her parents, she is preceded in death by an infant sister. Graveside service will be held Monday 2:00 p.m. at Alexander Cemetery, Hebbardsville. Arrangements are with Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home for expenses. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com. Donna Wilson

