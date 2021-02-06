Athens - Donna Lee Wilson, age 81, of Athens passed away Thursday morning, Feb. 4, 2021 at her home. Born Aug. 9, 1939 in Athens, she is the daughter of the late Floyd Bennett and Margaret Davis Bennett.
She attended The Plains High School and retired from the Athens City School System where she was cook in food service. She attended the Church of Nazarene. Her family was her first priority. She enjoyed crafts, travel, and decorating her home. She was well known for her homemade noodles.
Donna is survived by her husband of 64 years, John "Paul" Wilson; two daughters, Bonita (Roger) Brown of The Plains and Beth Wilson of Athens; two sons, Michael Alan (Marsha) Wilson of Albany and Jeff (Cathy) Wilson of Lancaster; eight grandchildren, Lee Pilkington, Aaron (Danielle) Wilson, Heidi (Justino) Mendez, Alan (Jackie) Arbaugh, Melinda (Dusty) Putnam Cody (Gabby) Arbaugh, John Wilson and Nash Wilson; fourteen great grandchildren; a sister, Beverly (Ted) Hixson of Albany: two brothers, Sam (Zelda) Bennett and Mont (Linda) Bennett both of Athens.
Beside her parents, she is preceded in death by an infant sister. Graveside service will be held Monday 2:00 p.m. at Alexander Cemetery, Hebbardsville. Arrangements are with Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home for expenses. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com. Donna Wilson
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.