​MCARTHUR – Donna J. Wilson, 66, McArthur, passed away on Dec. 17, 2020, in OSU Wexler Central Ohio Hospice.

Born Nov. 9, 1954 in Meigs County, she is the daughter of Shirley McDonald Markin of Albany, and the late Arley Markin. She was formerly employed at TS Trim.

Donna is survived by her husband, Douglas Wilson; son, Brad Markin of Albany; sister, Debbie Williams of Albany; sister-in-law Karen Markin; several nephews and nieces and a special niece, Melissa Wright.

In addition to her father she was preceded in death by her son, Jason Starcher; a brother, Jerry Markin; a sister, Phyllis Nice; and a brother-in-law, Tommy Williams.

Graveside services were Monday at Alexander Cemetery. Arrangements are by Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home.

You may sign her register book at bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Donna Wilson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments