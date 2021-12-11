The Plains - Doris Jean Whiteside, 92 of The Plains, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, at her home in The Lindley Inn, The Plains, Ohio where she has spent the last three years.
Born Jan. 8, 1929, in Detroit, Michigan, to Lessie and Cecil Whitacre, she spent most of her young life in Fairfield, Illinois, where she met Calvin E. Whiteside, married and soon moved to Ohio where they raised their four children. They lived in Athens for 20 years before moving to Tennessee and then back to The Plains where they enjoyed their retirement years and spending cold winters in Florida.
Doris was a stay-at-home mom until she went to work for Belk Simpson Department store as a bookkeeper. She could be heard laughing throughout the store as she helped customers and employees.
She was a member of Plains Methodist Church where she volunteered and was a lifetime member of the Beta Sigma Phi, social sorority where she met many long-term friends.
Doris is survived by her children, Suzanne (Skip) Fuller, Clermont, FL, Patsy (Robert) Dearing, Marietta, OH, Richard (Linda) Whiteside, Jackson, OH, and Carol (George) Adelsberger, Athens, OH.; grandchildren, Marlene (Butch Dibble) Stark, Stuart,(Kimberly) Fuller, Brian (Kendall) Dearing, Allison (David) Roberts , Ryan (Stephanie) Whiteside, Mark (Anna) Adelsberger, and Eric Adelsberger; great-grandchildren, Aaron, Joshua, Madeline Fuller, Mikayla, Jonathan Stark, Jackson, Weston Dearing, Grant Roberts, Evan Whiteside, Jonah Adelsberger who was just born on Thanksgiving Day.
Besides her parents, her husband of 61 years, Calvin, preceded her in death.
Memorial graveside service will be held at Whiteside Cemetery in Vienna, Illinois at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her name to The Plains United Methodist Church, 3 North Plains Road, The Plains, Ohio 45780.
Arrangements are by Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home where you may send the family message of sympathy at www.hughesmoquinfuneralhome.com Doris Whiteside
