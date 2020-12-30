Dorothy Dexter

Dorothy “Earline” Dexter, 102, died, peacefully at home on Dec. 22, 2020. Earline was born Aug. 22, 1918 to Earl and Viola Jones in Rendville, OH.
A graduate of Corning High School, Earline moved to Nelsonville, OH in 1938 when she married Preston Dexter. The union produced two beautiful daughters, Jacquelyn Yvonne and Jamie “Kim”. Preston and Earline had a 29 year happy marriage until Preston’s unexpected death in 1967. Earline had a successful career in education, creating the first lunchroom program at Central Elementary School, becoming a teacher’s aide and eventually a tutor at Tri-County Joint Vocational School.
A lifelong believer in Jesus Christ, Earline played the piano and prepared Communion at First Baptist Church in Nelsonville, OH. After relocating to Columbus, OH in 1988, Earline was also a 32 year member at Second Community Church serving faithfully on the Usher Board. After moving to Columbus at the age of 70, Earline started a new 17 year career in her passion for Fashion, at Macy’s Department Store. Earline worked at Macy’s until she was 87 years old. Though she was an Alumni of Ohio University in Athens, OH, Earline was an avid Ohio State University Fan. She rarely missed watching a game. Earline traveled the world, had two long-time successful careers and raised two daughters. Earline was always impeccably dressed and always had a smile on her face.
Earline was preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Viola Jones; husband, Preston; and daughter, Jamie Kim Dexter.
Earline is survived by her daughter, Jacquelyn (William) Edwards; grandchildren, Karyn (Glenn) Armstrong, Preston (Mieque) Edwards, Lori (Michael) Peterson, Nikki (Anthony) Hicks; great-grandchildren, Nicole Flowers, Janielle Harris, Presney (Ivon) Blackman and Sarah Peterson; great-great-grandchildren, Jayda and Layla Flowers; two cousins, James and Phillip Paige. She also enjoyed being “Aunt Earline” to generations of nieces and nephews.
Services are Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020 at Second Community Church, Pastor Brian K. Holland, 311 S. Highland Ave., Columbus, OH 43223. Visitation at 10 a.m., Service at 11 a.m. Interment Green Lawn Cemetery, Nelsonville, OH. Arrangements entrusted to CALIMAN FUNERAL SERVICES.
