Dorothy Harkins White, 99, of McArthur, passed away Saturday, June 19, 2021, at the Carlin House in Logan. She was born April 22, 1922, in McArthur, Ohio, daughter of the late Harvey and Nellie Plummer Brooks. Dorothy was the widow of the late Walter White.
She formerly sold Avon products for 40 years.
Dorothy is survived by her son, David Harkins of Logan; grandchildren, Kelly Allman, Kevin Harkins, John Michael Harkins and Vince Harkins; great-grandchildren, Keilee Brook Harkins and Taylor Harkins; great-great grandchild, Gabriel Harkins; sister, Helen Zimmerman of McArthur and daughter-in-law, Vicki Harkins.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Virgil Harkins and son, Larry Harkins.
Funeral services will be held 1 p.m., Thursday, June 24, 2021, in the Garrett-Cardaras Funeral Home, 201 W. High St., McArthur, with Rev. Jim Taylor officiating. Interment will be in Elk Cemetery, McArthur. Friends may call at the funeral home on Wednesday, from 6 to 8 p.m.
